CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton & More Pay Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday. The 15-year anniversary of his death will be next month on Friday, November 13th, 2020. Numerous wrestlers and people involved in the wrestling industry posted tributes to Eddie online recently.

Randy Orton wrote a tribute to Eddie on Instagram.

“He saw a young newcomer to the biz who was excited to work with him and he took the time to make me feel comfortable. I take that with me these days, the understanding that the new guys aren’t anything more then exactly how I USED to be. He made me feel welcome,” wrote Orton.

CM Punk posted the following in tribute to Eddie Guerrero:

Rey Mysterio also posted about Eddie. Sasha Banks re-tweeted his comments with a series of heart emojis.

Mysterio also commented about Eddie to BT Sport:

"I always the feel the presence of Eddie"



"He took over the world when he stepped foot in that ring. I still feel he's next to me."@reymysterio remembers the great Eddie Guerrero ??pic.twitter.com/ggxrOegU94 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2020

Kurt Angle wrote the following:

Happy birthday to one of the absolute greatest performers I’ve ever known, Eddie Guerrero. You were a brother to me, but in the ring, you were my fiercest enemy. You continue to be Loved by everyone every day. #itstrue #happy53rd #RIPEddie pic.twitter.com/i3KpQetFs2 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 9, 2020

Kevin Blackwood, who has been on AEW Dark lately, got an Eddie Guerrero tattoo earlier this month: