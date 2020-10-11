Sunday, October 11, 2020

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton & More Pay Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday.

By Ian Carey
Rey Mysterio CM Punk Eddie Guerrero
Rey Mysterio vs. CM Punk vs. Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday. The 15-year anniversary of his death will be next month on Friday, November 13th, 2020. Numerous wrestlers and people involved in the wrestling industry posted tributes to Eddie online recently.

Randy Orton wrote a tribute to Eddie on Instagram.

- Advertisement -

“He saw a young newcomer to the biz who was excited to work with him and he took the time to make me feel comfortable. I take that with me these days, the understanding that the new guys aren’t anything more then exactly how I USED to be. He made me feel welcome,” wrote Orton.

View this post on Instagram

I knew eddie for a couple years. I was so young and knew that I shouldnt approach him but had the unimaginable job of wrestling in the main event on TV, so I had to. There has always been attitudes egos or whatever backstage, that will never change. But when I met eddie I forgot everything that I was supposed to know about the wrestling business. Here was this top talent, that cared enough to give me the time of day. When I thought that a simple word would bother him, or he would tell me to F off, I quickly realized that I was dead wrong and that he gaf. He saw a young newcomer to the biz who was excited to work with him and he took the time to make me feel comfortable. I take that with me these days, the understanding that the new guys aren’t anything more then exactly how I USED to be. He made me feel welcome. He made me feel important. I will forever miss him, and can say without a doubt that he was one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots. RIP #eddieguerrero

A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on

CM Punk posted the following in tribute to Eddie Guerrero:

Rey Mysterio also posted about Eddie. Sasha Banks re-tweeted his comments with a series of heart emojis.

Mysterio also commented about Eddie to BT Sport:

Kurt Angle wrote the following:

“Happy birthday to one of the absolute greatest performers I’ve ever known, Eddie Guerrero. You were a brother to me, but in the ring, you were my fiercest enemy. You continue to be Loved by everyone every day,” Angle wrote.

Kevin Blackwood, who has been on AEW Dark lately, got an Eddie Guerrero tattoo earlier this month:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/9): WWE Draft, Lars Sullivan Returns, New Champs

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first night of the WWE Draft. The Fiend faced...
Read more
WWE

The New Day Wins WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Group Split Up

The New Day has been crowned the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The title change happened during Friday’s episode...
Read more
WWE

Paige: “My Neck Feels Wonderful, Can You Let Me In Yet Coach?”

It appears that Paige is feeling pretty good these days and perhaps fans can see her back in the ring as a...
Read more
WWE

WWE Pulls Star From Retribution, Sent Back To NXT

WWE has made a change to the Retribution group by removing one of its members.  Pwinsider.com reports that Mercedes...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Talks Anonymous RAW GM Angle from 2010

Former WWE Agent and AEW on-screen Coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the Hell In a Cell 2010 PPV. This was part of...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton & More Pay Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday. The 15-year anniversary of his death will be next month on Friday, November 13th,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Leaked Email Provides Insight On Matt Riddle, WWE & Candy Cartwright Legal Issues

Matt Riddle's legal team recently stated they plan on filing a civil suit against a person who accused him of sexual misconduct...
Read more
Impact

Update On Jeff Jarrett’s Request For New Trial In Lawsuit Against Anthem

Jeff Jarrett's lawsuit against Anthem Sports and Entertainment was ruled a mistrial this summer. The courts decided that “cumulative errors by both...
Read more
Wrestling News

Updated WWE Rosters Following Supplemental Draft Picks

WWE announced 20 draft picks Friday night on Smackdown and another 5 the following day on Talking Smack. 5 Superstars were left...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 14

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Talks Whether He Wants To Be Managed By Zelina Vega

Aleister Black spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide range of topics.  During the chat, he was asked if he...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Talks Anonymous RAW GM Angle from 2010

Former WWE Agent and AEW on-screen Coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the Hell In a Cell 2010 PPV. This was part of...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 13

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell PPV as it will see Bayley vs. Sasha...
Read more
WWE

The New Day Wins WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Group Split Up

The New Day has been crowned the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The title change happened during Friday’s episode...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/9): WWE Draft, Lars Sullivan Returns, New Champs

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first night of the WWE Draft. The Fiend faced...
Read more
Wrestling News

Lars Sullivan Returns On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lars Sullivan has made his return to WWE television after being on the sidelines for the first time in 16 months. 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC