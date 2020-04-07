CM Punk Says It’s Impossible To Watch Wrestling Without An Audience

The coronavirus has affected the whole world and while many other sports have decided to postpone their shows, the wrestling world has taken a different approach and both WWE and AEW have decided to air shows without any audience in attendance.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently talked about a number of things in his interview with The No-Sports Report and he also commented on the empty arena shows.

The former World Champion first mentioned how he won’t be able to watch shows of any other sports without an audience and he then claimed that it’s impossible to watch wrestling without fans:

“I would be able to watch hockey or UFC or Bellator, any kind of mixed martial arts fight when there’s no people in the crowd because it’s a sport,” Punk said. “With pro wrestling, I find it completely impossible to watch with no crowd.

The audience is the 100% – and this is more evident than ever now – driving force behind what wrestlers do in the ring. When I wrestled, that was my boss.”

The Straight Edge Star also explained the importance of the audience saying that without the emotion and adrenaline the fans provide, he feels like he is watching a video game.

