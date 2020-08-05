CM Punk Shares His Thoughts On RAW Underground

CM Punk has shared his thoughts on RAW Underground. The new segment was introduced by Shane McMahon this past Monday night on RAW. The segment featured a faux-MMA, Fight Club aesthetic.

Punk joined Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the latest episode of Watch Along. During the show, Punk revealed he “absolutely loved” RAW Underground. He stressed how he wants to see Nia Jax and women get involved with the concept.

Punk added how he enjoyed the idea of Shane McMahon and all of RAW Underground’s participants hanging around the WWE Performance Center with the show occasionally cutting to them. He explained how “Three hours of no barred fights and strippers” is all he wanted to see.

Luring CM Punk Back To WWE

Booker T then told Punk how, upon seeing the preview for RAW Underground’s shoot-fighting concept, he thought of CM Punk.

He acknowledged how the money would have to be right for Punk to be interested. Booker T then suggested how “maybe this thing will lure Punk back to WWE.”

Punk, who has lost both UFC bouts he has been involved with, responded to Booker T, joking, “You want me to get that first MMA win, right?”

You can view the SummerSlam 1992 Watch Party featuring CM Punk, Bret Hart, Booker T, Finn Balor and Renee Young below: