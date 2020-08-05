Wednesday, August 5, 2020

CM Punk Shares His Thoughts On RAW Underground

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has shared his thoughts on RAW's newest segment, RAW Underground.

By Steve Russell

CM Punk has shared his thoughts on RAW Underground. The new segment was introduced by Shane McMahon this past Monday night on RAW. The segment featured a faux-MMA, Fight Club aesthetic.

Punk joined Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the latest episode of Watch Along. During the show, Punk revealed he “absolutely loved” RAW Underground. He stressed how he wants to see Nia Jax and women get involved with the concept.

- Advertisement -

Punk added how he enjoyed the idea of Shane McMahon and all of RAW Underground’s participants hanging around the WWE Performance Center with the show occasionally cutting to them. He explained how “Three hours of no barred fights and strippers” is all he wanted to see.

Luring CM Punk Back To WWE

Booker T then told Punk how, upon seeing the preview for RAW Underground’s shoot-fighting concept, he thought of CM Punk.

He acknowledged how the money would have to be right for Punk to be interested. Booker T then suggested how “maybe this thing will lure Punk back to WWE.”

Punk, who has lost both UFC bouts he has been involved with, responded to Booker T, joking, “You want me to get that first MMA win, right?”

You can view the SummerSlam 1992 Watch Party featuring CM Punk, Bret Hart, Booker T, Finn Balor and Renee Young below:

ViaWrestling Inc.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/3): Shane McMahon Returns, Dominik Attacks Rollins

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Shane McMahon made his return tonight to debut RAW Underground and Randy Orton...
Read more
WWE

Eric Young Says That Triple H Did Not Know About His WWE Release

Eric Young was one of the guys Triple H had signed to NXT. He found success in the development territory of the...
Read more
AEW

Two Former WWE Stars Debut During AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

AEW's Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament kicked off tonight on the company's YouTube channel and it saw the debut of not one...
Read more
WWE

Shane McMahon Returns To Reveal RAW Underground

Shane McMahon returned to WWE television Monday night to introduce RAW Underground. The son of WWE Chairman & CEO...
Read more
AEW

Gallows & Anderson Trying to Lure AJ Styles Back To Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have made it clear: they want to see AJ Styles back in Impact Wrestling....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NXT

WWE Provides Dexter Lumis Injury Update

WWE Digital has provided a medical update on NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis. Lumis suffered an ankle injury during his Triple Threat match...
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona Reflects On His AEW Dynamite Debut

One of All Elite Wrestling's newest signings is Matt Cardona, formerly WWE Superstar Zack Ryder. In an interview with Busted Open Radio,...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk Shares His Thoughts On RAW Underground

CM Punk has shared his thoughts on RAW Underground. The new segment was introduced by Shane McMahon this past Monday night on...
Read more
WWE

Cesaro On His Plans For Retirement

Cesaro has achieved a lot in his wrestling career which spans over two decades. However, with his 40th birthday approaching slowly, the...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reveals The Name Of New Faction

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the debut of a number of new things including concepts like Raw Underground...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Up, RAW Underground Debut Does 1.6 Million Viewers (8/3)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.714 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from...
Read more
NJPW

Enzo Amore Trashes ROH For Poor Handling of MSG Hype from 2019

Former WWE Superstar and 205 Live Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore/nZo recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On Potential New Location For WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam takes place in less than three weeks, but WWE has yet to announce where the summer spectacular will take place.
Read more
Wrestling News

MJF Taunts AEW Champion Jon Moxley: “What I Did Was a Real Paradigm Shift, Not a Fake One”

AEW star MJF recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio show. The 'Salt of The Earth' appeared on the show to discuss...
Read more
Impact

Impact Signs Kimber Lee To Contract

Kimber Lee is now officially a member of the Impact roster. She has been performing on recent shows since the promotion began...
Read more
Impact

Impact Wrestling Emergence: 2-Week Special Event Announced

Impact Wrestling has announced Emergence, a 2-week event that will air on AXS TV later this month. These...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sonya Deville On Advice She Gave To Tegan Nox

Smackdown's Sonya Deville recently took part in an interview with the International Business Times. During the interview, Deville revealed that Tegan Nox...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC