Sunday, October 25, 2020

CM Punk, The Rock and More WWE Superstars React To UFC 254 Main Event

WWE Superstars tweet their reactions to the UFC 254 Main Event

By Jake Jeremy

UFC 254 took place this weekend from the Flash Forum at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The main event of the historic card saw Khabib Nurmagomedov unify the UFC Lightweight Championships against interim Champion Justin Gaethje.

Khabib took the win in the second round via Submission. Following the fight the 29-0 Champion would announce his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts, following the death of his father (and trainer) Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov to COVID-19 complications.

Several WWE Superstars reacted to the massive main event and emotional ending to Khabib’s career.

CM Punk, who himself fought in the UFC on two occasions tweeted “Best in the World! @TeamKhabib#UFC254.” NXT Champion Finn Balor simply wrote “Khabib #UFC254.”

NXT UK Superstar Eddie Dennis also reacted to the fight on Twitter. Dennis wrote “It’s a shame he never fought Tony [Ferguson].”

The Rock actually admitted to missing the fight, tweeting “gotta crush this training session now but #UFC254 just started. 2pm fights threw me off dammit. Best of luck to all the fighters and put on a great show! Training comes first.. checking my phone for updates. #ineedmyfix #hardestworkersintheroom

Did you watch the fight? Let us know in the comments

