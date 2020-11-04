CM Punk Trolls Chris Jericho Over Tweet About The Presidential Election

CM Punk decided to have some fun at the expense of Chris Jericho.

On Wednesday morning, Jericho sent out a misleading tweet about the election, which has received responses from various people including wrestlers and CM Punk.

- Advertisement -

Jericho tweeted, “Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day…2 days…5 days…10 days…to find out who won the presidential race?”

Punk responded with this:

iM nOt A pOlItIcAl PeRsOn pic.twitter.com/7B6kYNTBF4 — player/coach (@CMPunk) November 4, 2020

It should be noted that elections are oftentimes not called on election day. There have been a few examples of that such as the elections in 2016 and 2000. In fact, the 2000 election took over a month before a winner was declared.

For those who may not know, the mail-in ballots are still being counted and it was known prior to election day that there could be delays. Jericho has been corrected by several people but has yet to delete his tweet.

Jericho and Punk most notably worked a program in 2012 that saw Jericho challenge Punk for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 28.

Jim Ross Comments On Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Has Been ‘Kicking Your A**’