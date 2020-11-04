Wednesday, November 4, 2020

CM Punk Trolls Chris Jericho Over Tweet About The Presidential Election

CM Punk mocked Chris Jericho for this

By Andrew Ravens
Chris Jericho CM Punk
AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and CM Punk

CM Punk decided to have some fun at the expense of Chris Jericho. 

On Wednesday morning, Jericho sent out a misleading tweet about the election, which has received responses from various people including wrestlers and CM Punk. 

- Advertisement -

Jericho tweeted, “Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day…2 days…5 days…10 days…to find out who won the presidential race?”

Punk responded with this: 

It should be noted that elections are oftentimes not called on election day. There have been a few examples of that such as the elections in 2016 and 2000. In fact, the 2000 election took over a month before a winner was declared.

For those who may not know, the mail-in ballots are still being counted and it was known prior to election day that there could be delays. Jericho has been corrected by several people but has yet to delete his tweet. 

Jericho and Punk most notably worked a program in 2012 that saw Jericho challenge Punk for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 28. 

Jim Ross Comments On Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Has Been ‘Kicking Your A**’

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/2): Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre battled The Miz and John Morrison in a Handicap...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Long-Term Plans For Roman Reigns & The Usos

The Usos might soon be adopting the same shirtless look alongside new theme music as they align with Roman Reigns' new SmackDown...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega On Wanting To Keep Her Marriage To Aleister Black A Secret, Triple H’s Reaction

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about her marriage to fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black. She recently joined Lilian Garcia for...
Read more
WWE

Goldberg Talks Who Was ‘The Man’ In WCW

Former WWE Universal Champion and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the Talk’n Shop podcast with co-hosts Luke Gallows and...
Read more
WWE

Matt Riddle Spoke To Vince McMahon About Heat With Certain People In WWE

Matt Riddle was recently called up to the main roster after a successful run in NXT that included a tag title reign...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

CM Punk Trolls Chris Jericho Over Tweet About The Presidential Election

CM Punk decided to have some fun at the expense of Chris Jericho.  On Wednesday morning, Jericho sent out...
Read more
AEW

Scorpio Sky Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Scorpio Sky has been pulled from a scheduled match.  On Wednesday evening, AEW announced via Twitter that Sky had...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Abandons Trademark Registration For “Cody Rhodes”

Cody Rhodes may have just scored a significant victory in the ongoing tug-of-war between him and WWE over various trademarks. WWE has...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 11/4:

AEW has released new top-5 rankings for each of its divisions ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. These will be the official...
Read more
Wrestling News

Maven Recalls Finding Out He Would Eliminate The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble

WWE is promoting 30 Days of the Deadman on the WWE Network at the moment. A new documentary "Meeting the Undertaker" premiered...
Read more
NXT

Rhea Ripley Talks Working With Triple H In NXT

Rhea Ripley was a big fan of Triple H's growing up. In a recent interview with Wide World of Sports, Ripley opened...
Read more
WWE

Matt Riddle Spoke To Vince McMahon About Heat With Certain People In WWE

Matt Riddle was recently called up to the main roster after a successful run in NXT that included a tag title reign...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 11/3: Detective Tommy Dreamer Investigates Last Week’s Shooting

Impact Wrestling is currently reeling from the attempted murder of John E Bravo on last week's episode. This week, Tommy Dreamer has...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC