CM Punk: WWE Corporate Boot Lickers Will Prevent Unionization

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was Renee Paquette’s guest on the latest episode of the Oral Sessions podcast. During their discussion, they spoke about the recent rumblings of pro wrestlers forming a union.

Punk says MMA fighters and pro wrestlers need to unionize, but it will never happen. “No, and just because there’s no such thing as the boys. It’s a trope ‘Oh, we’re on the road and these people are my family.’ Once you’re out of the bubble, you don’t hear from anybody anymore. Those people don’t pay your bills.”

Despite people like Zelina Vega making headlines about pro wrestlers unionizing, those efforts will be sabotaged by a handful of corporate ‘boot lickers’ who will sell them out to advance themselves.

“There’s always going to be a handful of people that will undercut everyone else just to get ahead a little bit,” he said. “And there seems to be a lot of people that not only are by nature boot lickers, but they just love the taste. You’re supposed to lick the boot, you’re not supposed to eat the entire thing!”

They discussed WWE shutting down wrestlers’ Twitch accounts and other ‘side hustles.’ Punk said it’s interesting how Zelina Vega can’t stream her playing of video games, but Xavier Woods can take a job hosting with G4.

Both spoke about their experience of WWE playing favorites with which talent is allowed to take outside projects. Both of them have heard stories of people telling them they were hand picked for certain gigs, only to have WWE give it to someone else or squash it entirely. Renee gave examples of a WWE cooking show, which she was perfect for. They made Bo Dallas the host. She asked WWE if she could host a podcast and they rejected her request.

