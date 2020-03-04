CM Punk’s Next Movie Announced

CM Punk just finished up shooting a new movie by horror-legend Barbara Crampton. The film Jakob’s Wife was shooting in Canton, Mississippi and recently wrapped up. Travis Stevens, who worked with Punk on “Girl on the Third Floor,” directed the film.

The film is a supernatural horror that follows a woman in her late 50s who develops powers. Also set for the film are Larry Fessenden (Stake Land), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun), Robert Rusler (Weird Science), Sarah Lind (Edgemont), Mark Kelly (Fear the Walking Dead), and Nyisha Bell.

Barbara Crampton Wraps Horror ‘Jakob’s Wife’ From ‘Amulet’ Outfit AMP International https://t.co/nQAYL1eSgm pic.twitter.com/lLbqaVeLm4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 4, 2020

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring Jakob’s Wife to life with such highly experienced producing partners at AMP International. It’s been wonderful working closely with Bob Portal in developing this amazing project, and reuniting with two of my favorite colleagues in the business, Travis Stevens and Larry Fessenden,” said Crampton.

“Since making We Are Still Here together; I’ve been looking forward to telling more scary stories with Barbara and Larry. Jakob’s Wife has been a chance for us to dig deep in to the lives of these fictional characters and test them in ways I think genre fans are going to love seeing,” added Stevens.