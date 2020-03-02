Cody Comments On His Neck Tattoo

Cody Rhodes has made many bold decisions in recent years. Leaving WWE, starting a new company, announcing a stipulation that he can never challenge for the AEW World title again, and now he’s tattooed the Nightmare Family logo on his neck. He tends to go “All In” on things.

The former NWA and ROH World Champion took to social media to better explain his most recent decision.

“I’m humbled by the run I’ve been on and the love of the fans. Incredibly lucky man.”

Cody commented on his tattoo with the following statement in the post:

“It was very simple, I wear a lot of brands…I wanted to make sure mine was one of them. And I wasn’t hiding it. More details on tomorrow’s “Road To Denver”… – thank you @inkanddaggertattoo@craigbrocktattoo for taking the design and making it a reality!”

Brandi Rhodes commented on Cody’s new tattoo during the AEW Revolution post-event media scrum.

“I’m the one person that doesn’t like the neck tattoo, I don’t like it,” Brandi said. “I’ve said it, there it is.”

“I know a lot of wives like to be really hands-on,” Brandi continued. “My husband makes his own decisions. He’s allowed to make his own decisions. So, if I decided to do something crazy, he can just let me make my own decisions.”

Brian Pillman Jr. offered up perhaps the best reasoning as to why Cody got the tattoo where he did.

Simple. He's wearing it on his neck so it's always visible, can't be covered up easily. It's symbolic of him going "all-in" on his brand and his company and not having a backup plan. It means he's literally got his neck on the line for AEW and his family. SKIN IN THE GAME!!! https://t.co/7MpqXPbDtw — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 1, 2020

Tony Khan also commented on Cody’s new ink. Khan said the tattoo looks great if Cody just wants to be a “badass wrestler” but might make it difficult for him to get some acting roles.