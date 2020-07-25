Cody Comments On If He’s A Babyface Or Heel

Cody Rhodes says his character is neither a babyface nor a heel. There has been some debate about this as of late considering how many of his TNT title defenses have gone. There also may have been some hints dropped as of late that Cody’s character might be turning full heel somewhere down the road.

Cody responded to a recent comment by Disco Inferno on Twitter asking if he is a heel.

“Is Cody Rhodes a heel? This is like the old school angle where you have a list of worthy contenders and they are just a bunch of indy workers that don’t even work for the company,” Disco Tweeted.

Cody responded with the following:

“I’m neither. I’m a competitor & a reigning champion. Tired old tropes are even more insulting to the viewer considering I’ve been on their TV since I was 20. It ain’t black and white, it hasn’t been in forever. Circumstances of the match dictate who we cheer for, beautiful thing.”

The conversation then turned to good guys and bad guys in Marvel movies/comics.

Captain America



Iron Man



Their whole MCU story is about the complications of morality, they had a movie called “civil war” ha



Like I said. Ain’t black and white. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 25, 2020

Cody Rhodes TNT Title Reign

Cody has defended the title 6x since winning it at Double or Nothing in May. He’s defeated Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Sonny Kiss, and now Eddie Kingston. He is scheduled to face Warhorse next week.