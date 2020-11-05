Cody Cuts Post-Dynamite Promo: ‘It Feels Really Good To Be Cody Rhodes Again’ (VIDEO)

Following the end of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Cody grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd in attendance. He revealed in a post-Dynamite promo that he can once again be referred to as Cody Rhodes.

“As of this morning, I no longer just have one name. And whether Justin Roberts says it or not, it feels really good to be Cody Rhodes again!”

His statement was met with cheers from those watching as a chant of ‘Cody Rhodes’ broke out amongst them. His promo comes in the wake of WWE dropping its attempts to re-register its trademark to the name ‘Cody Rhodes.’

After #AEWDynamite @CodyRhodes talks to the crowd with the news of his name. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/1wK9apcrGM — Andy Nemmity (@AndyNemmity) November 5, 2020

WWE actually held the rights to the ‘Cody Rhodes’ name from 2009 until 2019. However, WWE failed to renew its rights in time, leading Cody to attempt trademarking it himself. This attempt, however, was rejected.

He has previously shared his thoughts on WWE holding the trademark, explaining how the entire affair wasn’t as “sultry/scandalous as reported. It’s just business. […] Trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn’t stop this train from moving. No grudge.”

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend his TNT Championship this Saturday at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Accompanied Arn Anderson, he faces off against Darby Allin.

AEW Full Gear takes place on November 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.