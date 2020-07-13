Cody & Dustin Rhodes Rip Fan Who Used Offensive Slur

Cody will defend his TNT Championship Wednesday night against Sonny Kiss. A person on Twitter responded to the match announcement by using a homophobic slur. Cody was having none of this and ripped the fan online. His older brother Dustin also let his feelings about the comment be known.

This is terrible. And you’re not worth the signal boost.



But I’ll make this clear to fans worldwide.



If you have a problem with a gay man receiving a title shot, you can kiss my ass.



I’m proud to share the ring with Sonny. https://t.co/ZNkTZ29rRb — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 12, 2020

The since-deleted Tweet read:

“Seriously Cody Rhodes this is supposed to compete with WWE now? You having a match with this low class f*****t he’s a joke that I’ll never take seriously. He Twerks in the ring like a stripper one of his moves is banging your face into his ass really?!!”

Dustin was a little more aggressive than Cody with his response:

You are one of those guys, a jackass of monumental proportions. Don't you ever speak like that again, you piece of shit! No room for that kind of crap. Now go bury your head forever. https://t.co/kCVeoN750t — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 13, 2020

Cody also spoke about Sonny Kiss in response to a Tweet from Taz. He noted that Sonny Kiss is talented and untested but ultimately stands no chance against him.

Strongest legs in the company, great balance, and explosive/flush offense(ie 450) when he executes. Really talented and untested.



Still…doesn’t stand a chance. #DoTheWork https://t.co/2oKLqGeWX1 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 12, 2020

AEW’s Shanna also commented:

What a spineless piece of shit. You tell him coach. Revolting behavior ? — Shanna ??? (@Shannanjii) July 13, 2020

Cody vs Sonny Kiss On Dynamite

Cody and Sonny Kiss have never wrestled against each other yet in their careers. The TNT Champion will come into this one having held the title for 53 days (as of Wednesday) and with 4 defences already under his belt. Cody has defeated Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks and Jake Hager in successful title defences.

Sonny Kiss comes into this match with a 6-9 career record in AEW. He has recently been apart of a successful tag-team along with Joey Janela as well.