Cody Explains Why He’s Not Facing Lance Archer On Dynamite

Lance Archer will make his in-ring AEW debut this Wednesday but it won't be against Cody Rhodes.

Jake “the Snake” Roberts has brought Lance Archer into AEW and they are targetting Cody Rhodes. Archer is scheduled to make his in-ring debut on the upcoming Dynamite but according to Cody, he hasn’t earned a shot at him yet.

Cody took to Twitter and explained why he will not be the one facing the former Killer Elite Squad member on Dynamite this week. He explained that Archer is just making his debut and needs to get some wins under his belt before facing someone in the top-5.

I appreciate Lance & his skillset. AEW is glad to have him. I’m not interested in social media angles though. He will debut this week, but not against me. He has zero record with AEW, me wrestling him does a disservice to others climbing into the Top-5. Maybe down the road. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 28, 2020

Despite Cody’s explanation, Roberts and Archer will likely claim he is ducking them.

Lance Archer and Jake Roberts Targetting Cody Rhodes

Jake “the Snake” Roberts returned to wrestling and confronted Cody on the March 4th edition of Dynamite. He told Cody he was not there to praise him but rather to “slay” him. Roberts was seen in a backstage vignette this week talking about both Cody and his new client, Lance Archer.

Jake “the Snake” Roberts’ promo from last week’s Dynamite can be viewed in the player below:

Roberts recently also explained who helped bring him into AEW in a recent interview.

“My name kept getting brought up by people, but it was actually [Tony] Khan that said ‘I want him in here.’ That’s quite a compliment there. That’s not the way I expected to be brought in, I expected it to be through Dallas or through Dustin [Rhodes], but it wasn’t, it was Khan who wanted me in there.”