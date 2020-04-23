Cody Files To Trademark The Name “Cody Rhodes”

Cody is looking to get his full name back

AEW star Cody has filed an application to trademark his WWE ring name Cody Rhodes for merchandising and entertainment service usage.

The former WWE star has stated previously that he is free to use the name if he wants to but latest updates reveal that WWE still owned the trademark for it up until now.

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office, WWE’s trademark of the name expired on October 13, 2019. The company was given a 6 month grace period to re-file for the trademark. That period expired earlier this month on April 12th.

WWE officials did not make a move to secure the name they have owned since June 2007, a month before Cody Rhodes made his main roster debut on Raw.

The AEW star was quick to act on the opportunity. The USPTO filing reveals that he sent out an application for the trademark on April 13, a day after WWE’s claim on the name ended.

This is not the first time Cody Rhodes has attempted to trademark a name previously owned by WWE. The AEW VP previously managed to trademark several WCW PPV names including the Bash At The Beach name they used for a show earlier this year.

Though the former WWE star’s attempt to trademark the name Dusty Rhodes was rejected last year and it would now be interesting to see if he manages to get the rights for his old ring name without any problem.