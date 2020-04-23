Cody Names Move After Gail Kim

Cody has named a move after Gail Kim. He used the move on AEW Dark this week to defeat Joe Alonzo. Cody noted that the move is named the “Gail Lock” as he took the move from a clip of Gail Kim.

Gail Lock*



Actually snagged it off a @gailkimITSME clip a few weeks back https://t.co/nnZJL9Ql8q — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 21, 2020

The move’s namesake responded to Cody’s post as well.

Did the job!!!!!! ???????? honored you named it that! It better get the win for you every time now. ?? https://t.co/xzJf8tOdVq — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 21, 2020

The Gail Lock helped Cody improve his record to 7-1 on the year. In the latest AEW rankings, Cody moved up to the #1 spot. Jake Hager was previously in the top-contender spot but dropped 3 places after losing his title match with Jon Moxley. Cody is unable to challenge for the AEW World title, however, due to losing his title shot against Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear.

Gail Kim In Impact Wrestling

On Impact Wrestling as of late, Kim has been vocal about the potential she sees in the newly signed Kylie Rae. At Rebellion, Kylie Rae defeated Kiera Hogan with an STF.

Great match ladies!!!! @IamKylieRae even saying “I’m sorry” at the end. ? how can anyone be hating that? @HoganKnowsBest3 I’m talking to you! what a match ?????????? #Rebellion #IMPACTonAXSTV — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 22, 2020

Kim also recently commented on the return of Crazzy Steve to the promotion. The former Decay member was Tommy Dreamer and Rhino’s surprise teammate at Rebellion.