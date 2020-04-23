Cody Names Move After Gail Kim

Cody has named a move after Gail Kim. He used the move on AEW Dark this week to defeat Joe Alonzo. Cody noted that the move is named the “Gail Lock” as he took the move from a clip of Gail Kim.
The move’s namesake responded to Cody’s post as well.
The Gail Lock helped Cody improve his record to 7-1 on the year. In the latest AEW rankings, Cody moved up to the #1 spot. Jake Hager was previously in the top-contender spot but dropped 3 places after losing his title match with Jon Moxley. Cody is unable to challenge for the AEW World title, however, due to losing his title shot against Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear.
Gail Kim In Impact Wrestling
On Impact Wrestling as of late, Kim has been vocal about the potential she sees in the newly signed Kylie Rae. At Rebellion, Kylie Rae defeated Kiera Hogan with an STF.
Kim also recently commented on the return of Crazzy Steve to the promotion. The former Decay member was Tommy Dreamer and Rhino’s surprise teammate at Rebellion.