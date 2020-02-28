Cody On If Dusty Rhodes Would Have Left NXT For AEW

All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes has discussed whether his father, Dusty, would have left WWE to join him in AEW.

With Cody Rhodes having been such an instrumental part of All Elite Wrestling, some may wonder if his dad—’The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes—would have been interested in joining his son’s venture following Cody’s WWE departure.

Speaking with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on AEW’s official podcast, AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes broached the idea. He stressed how, more than anything, his father had a high regard for loyalty.

Cody Rhodes On Dusty’s Loyalty

Cody explained how “Hunter gave him that cushy, one day a week job at the Performance Center teaching promos where half the time they were watching movies and it was more like a life class which is what promo class should be.”

He continued, “It was a pretty cushy gig that he had so I don’t know if my mom would let him come work here. I think she would. He was really loyal, and he might have remained loyal. Who knows?”

Dusty’s legacy in NXT continues since his passing in 2015, with the brand hosting an annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in honor of the wrestling legend.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to clash with Maxwell Jacob Friedman this Saturday at AEW’s next pay-per-view, Revolution. The show takes place in Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.