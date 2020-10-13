Cody Promises To “Talk Less” During 2nd Year Of Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is 1-year old. One thing Cody Rhodes promises will be different about the 2nd year of Dynamite is that he’s going to talk less. He spoke to USA Today recently about this and other topics.

“As an executive, in the first year I spoke way too much,” Cody said. He would contiue to say that he tried to give AEW an identity in the media.

“I wanted to really promote the brand, I wanted to pound the pavement, but in speaking I kind of confined our product. I tried to give an identity to a product (when the) identity is evolving, its identity is growing,” Cody continued.

Cody Rhodes On AEW’s Identity Evolving

He would continue to say that AEW will have a different identity over the next year.

“AEW is going to have a different identity in Year One than it has in Year Two, and we want that identity and that flavor profile to improve. But to say it’s one thing would be incorrect because wrestling is something that there’s no one specific way to do it right. There’s many different ways to do it right.”

Cody then talked about some of what he said being taken out of context. These comments then seemed to drive tension between AEW and WWE fans.

“I spoke too much as an executive in my efforts to promote the brand and a lot of this kind of click-bait journalism (followed) in areas where what I said was taken out of context and might have rubbed people the wrong way or might have created more tension between an NXT fan and an AEW fan. A little less talk from me, a little more action, is one of my goals (going forward).”

The full interview can be read here.