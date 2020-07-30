Thursday, July 30, 2020

Cody & QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory School Opening Development Camps Starting 9/21

By Michael Reichlin
nightmare-factory
Cody Rhodes & QT Marshall's Nightmare Factory wrestling school

Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory wrestling school sent in the following press release Tuesday evening:

Nightmare Factory, the premium training facility owned and operated by AEW’s Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, today announced its new development camp to propel the next generation of professional wrestling talent.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 21, the inaugural class of 25 aspiring male and female wrestlers will experience the unparalleled three-month curriculum at the world-class Nightmare Factory facility in Norcross, Ga. The premium Nightmare Factory facility, which encompasses 43,000 square feet, includes four wrestling rings and a complete Olympic style weight room. AEW filmed several closed-set DYNAMITE shows at the Nightmare Factory earlier this year.

Designed by head trainers Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, the rolling curriculum incorporates programming never before presented in a wrestling school. In addition to customized workouts and fitness regimes, students will engage with prominent nutrition counselor Carolyn Fazio to develop meal plans, and participate in exclusive seminars on topics such as HD makeup, the history of American wrestling and “Wrestlenomics,” an in-depth look at the past and present of the wrestling economy.

Aspiring wrestlers can apply for the first Nightmare Factory camp at www.NightmareFactoryGa.com. Camps are limited to 25 athletes and open to men and women of any level of wrestling experience. New camp sessions will begin every three months. The opening camp commences on Sept. 21, followed by the second session in early January 2021.

“I’ve had the best trainers throughout my career, and now I feel a responsibility to pass on the fundamentals and traditions of our sport and entertainment medium to aspiring wrestlers,” said Cody Rhodes, co-head trainer of Nightmare Factory and EVP of AEW. “What I love the most about the Nightmare Factory is its push towards the future and innovation, as well as its focus on the history of wrestling and how it has shaped our current business climate.”

To ensure the safety of all athletes and staff, temperature screenings and COVID-19 tests are required to enter the facility. Refer to www.NightmareFactoryGA.com for policies and information.

About Nightmare Factory

Nightmare Factory is a premium training facility owned and operated by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. Located in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross, Ga., the 43,000 square feet facility includes four wrestling rings and a comprehensive Olympic-style weight room. Its new three-month development camp launches on Sept. 21, 2020. For more info, check out @NF_Training (Twitter) and www.NightmareFactoryGa.com.

