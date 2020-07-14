Cody Comments On AEW’s Negotiations With CM Punk

Konnan recently stated on his podcast that the reason CM Punk never joined AEW is that he was simply asking for too much money. Cody was recently interviewed by TalkSport and confirmed that his understanding is that there were negotiations between AEW and CM Punk and he did ask for a great deal of money. According to Cody, however, Punk is worth it.

“As far as the CM Punk negotiations go, everyone heard the famous ‘he got a text from us’. Yeah, of course, there were negotiations and he did ask for a great amount of money and Punk is worth a great deal of money,” Cody said during the interview.

According to Cody, he doesn’t believe talks with Punk about coming in ever got too serious. He also said, however, that he believes he has a good relationship with Punk and so does Tony Khan.

“I don’t think they ever got too serious,” Cody said in regards to negotiations between AEW and Punk. “Doesn’t mean they won’t one day, but they never got entirely too serious. I think there is a good relationship there. I think I have a good relationship with Phil, I believe Tony does too and I’m not sure really when it comes to him, it’s not so much about the money. It’s about are you interested in doing this?”

Punk recently responded to Tweets from Cody and Tony Khan online regarding the TNT title tournament as well.

Duly noted. Fun facts: I saw you on a house show in Champaign on Super Bowl Sunday 13.5 years ago with Domino and Cherry (and Deuce). Also, New Jack was really really nice to me when I was a 13 year old kid visiting Philadelphia. My dad loved New Jack. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 6, 2020

The full interview with Cody can be read here.