AEW News: Cody Rhodes AMA Wednesday, Dustin Rhodes Buzz, Dark Preview

‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes is doing an “AMA” (Ask Me Anything) this week. The live Q&A session takes place exclusively on Bleacher Report’s B/R App Wednesday at 3pm (Eastern).

Dustin Rhodes puts his career on the line this week on AEW Dynamite. The Natural faces Kip Sabian in the Quarterfinals of the TNT Championship tournament. He vows to retire if he does not advance to the next round.

AEW is encouraging fans to use the hashtag #DustinRhodes to share your favorite moments from his career.

My favorite #DustinRhodes moment has to be when he teamed with Cody and won the Tag Titles! That run was something special, especially after the build! #TheNatural pic.twitter.com/783RvRIIk9 — QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) April 21, 2020

Speaking of Dustin Rhodes, he spoke with Scott Fishman for TVInsider ahead of Wednesday’s consequential match. The 51-year-old veteran credits AEW for reignited his love for professional wrestling.

Ahead of his big match on #AEWDynamite this week, check out my in-depth interview with @AEWrestling’s @dustinrhodes : https://t.co/KIMqQm8lye — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 21, 2020

Here’s the latest AEW “Road To TNT Championship” video.

Finally, AEW has a loaded edition of AEW Dark this week. Recent AEW signee Anna Jay faces Penelope Ford and Cody Rhodes will be in action.