Cody Rhodes Believes ‘Authenticity’ Helps Elevate AEW

Current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has stressed how AEW’s “authenticity” helps elevate it from other promotions.

Cody shared his thoughts whilst appearing on The Rich Eisen Show. He joined the show ahead of his TNT Championship defense on tonight’s Dynamite Anniversary Show.

He noted how “When I get around marketing guys or new wrestling fans, who want to know what makes us different, authenticity is always the No. 1 thing I say.”

Cody pointed to the past to strengthen his argument. He highlighted names like his father, Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Cody stated that the connection between these wrestlers and their fans helped them stand out and succeed.

“Back in the 70s and 80s, when wrestling fans were rabid for the sport, everyone thinks it is because they thought it was real. However, I disagree with that notion. Dusty, Hogan, and Flair succeeded because of the connection fans made to their characters.”

Cody explained how the only way to achieve this genuine connection is by being truly “[…] authentic in your interview, your ring work, and everything else.” He is confident that this commitment to authenticity is what helps AEW separate itself from its competition.

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his AEW TNT Championship against Best Friends’ Orange Cassidy on tonight’s Dynamite Anniversary Show.