Monday, October 26, 2020

Cody Rhodes Calls AEW TNT Championship The Most Important Wrestling Belt Of Last Year

Do you agree with Cody Rhodes?

By Andrew Ravens
TNT Championship
Cody Rhodes with the TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes has tried to make the AEW TNT Title as special as any title that the promotion has to offer. 

On Monday, it took things up a notch and no doubt got fans talking with a post on his Twitter account. According to the All Elite Wrestling executive, this is the most important belt in all of wrestling over the past year. Check out his post here: 

- Advertisement -

Rhodes will make his next title defense against Orange Cassidy this Wednesday night on Dynamite. 

If he can get past the fan-favorite star, then he will defend it against Darby Allin at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 7th from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Rhodes was the inaugural champion before dropping it to Brodie Lee only to win it back after a brief absence from television. 

AEW Dynamite Card

  • TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy
  • Wardlow vs. Hangman Page – AEW Semi-Finals World Title Eliminator Tournament Match
  • Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M – AEW Semi-Finals World Title Eliminator Tournament Match
  • Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF will join the group
  • Eddie Kingston v Matt Sydal

Update On Abadon’s Injury & Hospitalization

Trending Articles

WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Results

WWE Hell In A Cell Results: New Champions Crowned, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre defended the...
Read more
WWE

James Storm On What WWE Was Planning For Him On His Signing

James Storm had revealed recently that WWE actually wanted to sign him to a contract earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
WWE

Big E Reveals Which Former WWE Star Gave Him His Finisher

After being signed to WWE for more than a decade, Big E finally seems to be ready to take his place in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rumored Matches For Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is scheduled for November 22nd, 2020. No matches have been officially announced for the show but it is...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Cody Rhodes Calls AEW TNT Championship The Most Important Wrestling Belt Of Last Year

Cody Rhodes has tried to make the AEW TNT Title as special as any title that the promotion has to offer. 
Read more
WWE

The Rock Gets Busted Open While Working Out (Video)

The Rock prides himself on being the hardest worker in the room and that includes the gym.  However, sometimes...
Read more
ROH

Update On Marty Scurll’s Status With ROH

Ring of Honor has returned to producing content for its weekly television program. Marty Scurll has not been involved, however. Scurll was...
Read more
Lucha Libre

Kenny Omega To Defend AAA Mega Championship At TripleMania

Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania 28 against Laredo Kid. Omega has held the title for over a...
Read more
WWE

Corey Graves Predicts a Major Angle for ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on RAW

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently discussed the WWE Draft. The Draft took place just over a week ago and saw some...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On WWE’s Agreement With The Amway Center

WWE announced an agreement with Orlando's Amway Center back in August to host its RAW, Smackdown, and PPV shows. WWE's agreement with...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rumored Matches For Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is scheduled for November 22nd, 2020. No matches have been officially announced for the show but it is...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paul Heyman Comments On Relationship With Samoan Family Dynasty

In the late 1980s, Paul Heyman managed the Samoan Swat Team of Fatu and Samu in WCW. The team would later win...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC