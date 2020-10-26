Cody Rhodes Calls AEW TNT Championship The Most Important Wrestling Belt Of Last Year

Cody Rhodes has tried to make the AEW TNT Title as special as any title that the promotion has to offer.
On Monday, it took things up a notch and no doubt got fans talking with a post on his Twitter account. According to the All Elite Wrestling executive, this is the most important belt in all of wrestling over the past year. Check out his post here:
Rhodes will make his next title defense against Orange Cassidy this Wednesday night on Dynamite.
If he can get past the fan-favorite star, then he will defend it against Darby Allin at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 7th from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Rhodes was the inaugural champion before dropping it to Brodie Lee only to win it back after a brief absence from television.
AEW Dynamite Card
- TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy
- Wardlow vs. Hangman Page – AEW Semi-Finals World Title Eliminator Tournament Match
- Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M – AEW Semi-Finals World Title Eliminator Tournament Match
- Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF will join the group
- Eddie Kingston v Matt Sydal