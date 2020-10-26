Cody Rhodes Calls AEW TNT Championship The Most Important Wrestling Belt Of Last Year

Cody Rhodes has tried to make the AEW TNT Title as special as any title that the promotion has to offer.

On Monday, it took things up a notch and no doubt got fans talking with a post on his Twitter account. According to the All Elite Wrestling executive, this is the most important belt in all of wrestling over the past year. Check out his post here:

THE most important belt of the last year



THE belt in wrestling pic.twitter.com/aSPjBI9Mxh — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 26, 2020

Rhodes will make his next title defense against Orange Cassidy this Wednesday night on Dynamite.

If he can get past the fan-favorite star, then he will defend it against Darby Allin at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 7th from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Rhodes was the inaugural champion before dropping it to Brodie Lee only to win it back after a brief absence from television.

AEW Dynamite Card

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy

Wardlow vs. Hangman Page – AEW Semi-Finals World Title Eliminator Tournament Match

Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M – AEW Semi-Finals World Title Eliminator Tournament Match

Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF will join the group

Eddie Kingston v Matt Sydal

