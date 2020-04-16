Cody Rhodes Calls Cesaro The “Most Underrated Guy On The Planet”

All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes has praised SmackDown Superstar Cesaro, referring to him as " “most underrated guy on the planet.”

All Elite Wrestling’s Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on WWE’s Cesaro, calling the SmackDown Superstar the “most underrated guy on the planet.”

Cody shared his thoughts on Twitter after seeing a fan share a photo of Cody mid-moonsault. He then responded to another fan who complimented his December 26, 2013 Steel Cage matchup with his brother, Goldust. The duo teamed up against The Real Americans, Jack Swagger and Cesaro. During that Madison Square Garden Live Event, Cody Rhodes would moonsault off the top of the cage onto Cesaro.

“The American Nightmare” stated how that was a good match before praising Cesaro. He wrote how “Claudio is the most underrated guy on the planet(and he’s still highly rated!). Dude can do anything. Like a PWG Nikita Koloff.”

Good match. Claudio is the most underrated guy on the planet(and he’s still highly rated!). Dude can do anything. Like a PWG Nikita Koloff. https://t.co/tuQtcWtoRF — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 14, 2020

Cody Rhodes recently advanced in the TNT Championship Tournament being held on AEW Dynamite. He defeated rival Shawn Spears. He will now meet the winner of Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin in the semi-finals of the tournament. During last night’s episode of Dynamite, Lance Archer defeated Colt Cabana on the other side of the bracket to advance.

Cesaro, meanwhile, recently enjoyed a successful WrestleMania victory. He opened up the two-day event during Night One’s Pre-Show, defeating Drew Gulak.