Cody Rhodes Details AEW’s Coronavirus Safety Measures

All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes has detailed how the promotion is keeping its talent and staff safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Cody Rhodes has detailed All Elite Wrestling’s safety measures relating to coronavirus concerns. Joining SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Cody explained how the promotion has been handling coronavirus precautions whilst taping episodes of their TNT show, Dynamite.

Cody explained how AEW doesn’t have a central office. Instead, their core management is “all over the place” with key personnel in LA, Canada, Atlanta, and Jacksonville. He noted how complying with varying state regulations regarding the coronavirus has been easy as they all work from home anyway.

He spoke about how he’s been so impressed with all of AEW’s wrestlers and staff for stepping up during this time. Cody noted how he’s glad Brandi Rhodes lobbied for a medical team when AEW first started, and that the promotion has “all the perks of a high end wrestling company.”

As far as he’s concerned, you have to have these things for your athletes to support them.

Cody Rhodes Shares AEW’s Safety Precautions

Cody Rhodes then revealed how Brandi picked Dr. Sampson to work with AEW. Dr. Sampson famously assisted Jerry Lawler after he suffered a heart attack during a live episode of Monday Night RAW. Cody explained how Dr. Sampson is not a ‘yes’ Doctor. When it came to protecting AEW talent from the coronavirus, “[…] he put in a really rigorous amount of guidelines. And everyone was able to follow them and that was something I was very proud of.”

He then shared his experiences self-quarantining in a Jacksonville hotel, calling it something he would never forget. This was done so AEW could keep numbers under 10 at the arena for Dynamite tapings.

When at the tapings, “You’re in your own room and then the ropes themselves are being sanitised you’re getting your temperature checked. Getting quarantine questions, a page long, all of those things that were put in place that were the right thing to do.”

Cody Rhodes defeated Shawn Spears on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This victory sees him advance in AEW’s TNT Championship Tournament.