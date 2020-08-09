Saturday, August 8, 2020

Cody Rhodes Downplays Impact Of Big WarnerMedia Shakeup On AEW

Cody Rhodes broke his silence

By Andrew Ravens
Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite
Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes has given his first public thoughts about AEW losing a major supporter at WarnerMedia in Kevin Reilly. 

News broke on Friday that Reilly is gone from the company. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan previously told the story about how he pitched the idea of bringing back wrestling to the TNT network when he and Reilly had a meeting at a party in Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

Reilly was a big factor in AEW getting their TNT TV deal as he had worked as the Content Chief at WarnerMedia, and as the President of TNT, TBS and TruTV.

On Twitter, a fan asked Cody Rhodes if fans should be worried about the future of AEW since the recent shakeup. 

He responded with, “No. We have been blessed to have had so many viewers(even opposed), thus the 3+ year extension. It’s a great partnership!”

Rhodes will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT. The live episode will see him defend the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky. 

AEW has still to name his opponent at the All Out pay-per-view event next month. 

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple...
Read more
WWE

RETRIBUTION Hijacks WWE SmackDown, Uses Chainsaw

As expected, a new faction has made its debut on WWE television and its RETRIBUTION. On Friday’s SmackDown, their...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Confirms Production Of AEW Video Game, Details What Fans Can Expect

Kenny Omega did an interview with Venn and during the chat, he addressed the status of the fabled AEW video game.
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Reveals Why WWE Try To Keep Their TV Matches Short

Former WWE Agent Arn Anderson recently discussed WWE's penchant for shorter television matches in the modern era. Whilst Anderson did talk about...
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer. Vince held a creative...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Cody Rhodes Downplays Impact Of Big WarnerMedia Shakeup On AEW

Cody Rhodes has given his first public thoughts about AEW losing a major supporter at WarnerMedia in Kevin Reilly. 
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Addresses Criticism Over His WWE Title Reign

Drew McIntyre has been WWE Champion since WrestleMania 36 where he dethroned Brock Lesnar but has also faced challenges during his reign. 
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Talks RAW Underground, Initial Boost For WWE TV Ratings

Seth Rollins is one of the first WWE stars to give his take on the latest concept created by Vince McMahon, which...
Read more
WWE

Big Show On Challenges Of Wrestling Without Real WWE Crowd

The Big Show is making the media rounds to help promote Netflix's Game On: A Comedy Crossover, and his series, The Big...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Reveals Why WWE Try To Keep Their TV Matches Short

Former WWE Agent Arn Anderson recently discussed WWE's penchant for shorter television matches in the modern era. Whilst Anderson did talk about...
Read more
Impact

Jim Cornette Talks Dixie Carter’s ‘Creative Influence’ on TNA

Pro wrestling personality and former TNA backstage employee Jim Cornette recently discussed Dixie Carter and her influence on the TNA product. Cornette...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee Comments On Upcoming Match At TakeOver XXX

Pat McAfee recently appeared on ESPN's Get Up and spoke about his upcoming match at TakeOver XXX against Adam Cole.
Read more
Wrestling News

Big E Talks What Xavier Woods Means To New Day

Big E is about to go on a singles run on Smackdown that has many fans excited. He recently spoke to SI.com...
Read more
Wrestling News

MVP Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

46-year-old WWE Superstar Hassan Hamin Assad, better known to wrestling fans as MVP, has signed a new deal with the company. He...
Read more
WWE

RETRIBUTION Hijacks WWE SmackDown, Uses Chainsaw

As expected, a new faction has made its debut on WWE television and its RETRIBUTION. On Friday’s SmackDown, their...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple...
Read more
WWE

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Set For WWE SummerSlam

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt has been announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV. WWE confirmed...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC