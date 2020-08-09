Cody Rhodes Downplays Impact Of Big WarnerMedia Shakeup On AEW

Cody Rhodes has given his first public thoughts about AEW losing a major supporter at WarnerMedia in Kevin Reilly.

News broke on Friday that Reilly is gone from the company. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan previously told the story about how he pitched the idea of bringing back wrestling to the TNT network when he and Reilly had a meeting at a party in Los Angeles.

Reilly was a big factor in AEW getting their TNT TV deal as he had worked as the Content Chief at WarnerMedia, and as the President of TNT, TBS and TruTV.

On Twitter, a fan asked Cody Rhodes if fans should be worried about the future of AEW since the recent shakeup.

He responded with, “No. We have been blessed to have had so many viewers(even opposed), thus the 3+ year extension. It’s a great partnership!”

Rhodes will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT. The live episode will see him defend the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky.

AEW has still to name his opponent at the All Out pay-per-view event next month.