Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Doesn’t Worry About NXT vs. AEW Ratings War

Cody Rhodes joined AEW President Tony Khan and Chris Jericho in talking about the ratings war between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night.

The AEW TNT Champion did so by talking with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. Rhodes made it clear that he tries to not worry about the ratings nor talk about it. Instead, he wants to focus on what AEW is doing and put on the best show possible.

“It’s really easy to get caught up in the weeds with like, ‘for X amount of weeks we beat WWE in the ratings’ or get into this wild demo discussion — if you ever catch me tweeting about the demos, please just delete my account. And it’s not wrong, I respect everyone that is bringing it up. I don’t make the ‘Top 50,’ that’s the thing.

People spam me and the management core — Showbuzz Daily, they make the ‘Top 50.’ We don’t make the lists. So, if we’re ahead of your favorite or your favorite shows, spam them! [Laughs] I don’t know what to tell you!”

Rhodes stated that the data comes out on Thursday’s and you can look at everything from minute-by-minute to when someone tuned out.

Thus, by looking at that data, you can ask yourself why people turned off the show, is it a pattern, and what went wrong. He stated that if you’re not drawing viewers, you have to at least address the problem.

Rhodes continued by talking about how that’s the one day it gets really analytical and looking into the data. He considers himself as someone who is creative, a competitor, and an artist so he looks at having the best show that gives fans emotion, creates memories, and brings them joy during this period.