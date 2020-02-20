Cody Rhodes Expresses Confidence In AEW Dynamite Potentially Moving To Monday Nights

AEW Co-Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes made some very interesting comments while doing an interview with 11Alive to promote Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta.

Cody was asked where he sees AEW in five years. This is where he talked about having an interest in moving the show to a different night. In fact, he would like to compete against a different WWE brand.

Cody Rhodes Has Confidence In AEW

“I would like the company, in five years, to be on a different night and competing in the same fashion they are.”

Rhodes continued by stating that it’s not that he doesn’t love Wednesday nights, but he understands by looking at the data that they have, AEW has real players. He noted they’re not lying about the revolution anymore because it’s very supported.

“I would love to see how it does on another night of the week. In five years, who knows. If we had a random storm situation or something popped up and we had to put Dynamite on a Monday night, if that was to happen in this current threshold, I’d still be very confident in what we can do. And I’d be confident that our guys would be up for the challenge.”

This comes after it was announced AEW and TNT reached an extension for the weekly program, Dynamite, to continue to air on the network through 2023. It’s also been confirmed that a second AEW program will be added to the Turner Media family in the near future.

It should be noted that there are no further details on this second show – name, premiere date, and length.

When the news was announced that AEW had reached an agreement with TNT for a prime time TV show, WWE decided to counter-program them with NXT by moving it to the USA Network. Since October, AEW has won the majority of the ratings war up to this point.

H/T to Fightful