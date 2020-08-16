Saturday, August 15, 2020

Cody Rhodes: “I Don’t Believe In Midcard Titles”

Cody Rhodes offered his take.

By Andrew Ravens
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes (Photo: AEW)

Cody Rhodes has been a big supporter of the AEW TNT Title, which is widely considered the secondary title for the promotion. 

His support dates back to when the title was first announced even before he won it. Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter where he noted that he doesn’t believe in midcard titles. He also thinks the person makes the belt and not the title making the titleholder. 

The response came after a fan had asked, “Shouldn’t the world championship be more important than the TNT championship?”

He wrote, “Man/woman wearing any belt defines it, not the other way around. I don’t believe in “Mid card” titles.”

Another fan noted most believe the World Heavyweight Title should be the most important title. 

Cody tweeted, “She’s a looker alright! My goal is to make it the most important and coveted belt of all time. (The walk from my office to the entrance tunnel on Wednesday was maybe my favorite bts moment ever. Stopped folks in their tracks)”

Cody successfully defended the title against Scorpio Sky on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. As of this writing, Rhodes currently doesn’t have an opponent lined up for the AEW All Out PPV event. 

Cody Rhodes: "I Don't Believe In Midcard Titles"

