Cody Rhodes Names Potential Challengers For TNT Title

Cody faced Eddie Kingston for the TNT title last week on Dynamite. He is scheduled to face Warhorse on tonight’s card. Cody has said he plans on defending the title frequently and against competition not necessarily signed to AEW. During a recent interview with ESPN, Cody named two non-AEW wrestlers who he’d like to face for the belt.

Cody mentioned both Ethan Page from Impact Wrestling and Nick Aldis from the NWA as potential title-challengers.

Here is what Cody had to say about potentially facing Ethan Page.

“There’s maybe two guys that I hear a lot about. One is my good friend Ethan Page [of Impact Wrestling]. I’ve kind of watched his glow-up continue,” Cody said. “He maybe doesn’t have the God-given talent, but just absolutely will outwork you and will continue to grow up, glow up and mature, which is the key if you’re going to make wrestling your life’s work.”

Cody has performed for Page’s Alpha-1 promotion in Hamilton, ON, Canada on numerous occasions.

The TNT Champion once traded the NWA World Heavyweight title with Nick Aldis. Cody won the title at All In in 2018 but then dropped it back to Aldis at the NWA 70th Anniversary show. According to Cody, Aldis would make an excellent challenger for the TNT title.

“That guy and I, we couldn’t be any farther from friends, but there’s this natural bit of respect between us because we did do the two NWA matches and they did have a really warm following. The match at All In, that was one of my favorite moments of my life as a wrestler. And we never finished this. We were 1-1.”

Cody also noted that he’s surprised MJF hasn’t answered his open challenge. Additionally, he made a point to note that he is 1-1 against Kenny Omega as well.

The full interview from ESPN can be read here.