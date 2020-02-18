Cody Rhodes On Using WCW PPV Names, Jeff Cobb, & More

Cody Rhodes recently took part in a media call to promote tomorrow night’s episode of Dynamite from Atlanta. Rhodes noted during the call that this week’s Dynamite is from his hometown and the show will carry a special significance for him. Cody is scheduled to face Wardlow in the first-ever AEW steel cage match on the card.

During the interview, Cody was asked about the trademarking of WCW Pay-Per-View names and if we will see any more of those in the future. Cody noted that we likely won’t see many more WCW Pay-Per-View names used though he made a point of noting there is one former WCW PPV that we might see return, though he would not say which one.

“I’d actually say it’s unlikely you see many more of those, maybe one *wink wink wink,*” Cody said during the call.

“That’s more about protecting (Dusty’s) legacy for my mother,” Cody continued to say about the WCW PPV trademarks.

Cody also addressed Jeff Cobb’s status while on the call. Cobb made a surprise appearance on last week’s episode of Dynamite and is scheduled to face Jon Moxley on this week’s. Cody would not go into too much detail regarding Jeff Cobb, noting that he is signed for more shows but that he hopes Cobb will sign a longer deal in the future.

Cody named Jack Evans as an underrated guy in AEW. He noted that several other names came to his mind as being underrated as well. Cody also said that he and Taz will be scouting some NCAA wrestling events for talent.

The interview with Cody can be heard in the player below: