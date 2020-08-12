Cody Rhodes On What AEW Looks For In Indie Talent, Completed TNT Championship

All Elite Wrestling’s TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has opened up about what the company looks when considering indie talent. During a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone, held ahead of his championship match with Scorpio Sky, Cody also revealed when fans can expect to finally see the completed TNT Championship.

Cody Rhodes addressed how most of his Open Challenge opponents have been selected following online social media support from wrestlers. Cody has recently faced talents such as the recently signed Eddie Kingston and Warhorse in successful defenses. He noted that the finalized version of the TNT Championship will be debuted on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When it comes to what the promotion seeks in its potential talent, Cody explained its process. He pointed to how AEW President Tony Khan and Arn Anderson have done a “really great job at looking at the overall landscape.”

He stressed that this is true regarding talent in AEW as well as those not currently signed.

“I think it has less to do with polished talent and pedigree and more to do with work. Those are the type of individuals I like to hang with, to work with, to train with and of course to compete with, Cody said. “I think that’s a big part of it – your ability to do the work. It went from a fun motto and hashtag but it’s applicable to everything especially in this era of wrestling on TV. Content is what matters.”

Cody explained how Tony Khan is an individual who has his “ear to the ground.”

He highlighted how Khan is a youthful person in management. This makes him more in tune with “what people want.”

Because of this approach, Cody Rhodes believes he’s been able to face some great opponents during his Open Challenge.