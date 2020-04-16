Cody Rhodes On Zack Ryder’s Release: “His Best Wrestling Days Are Ahead Of Him”

AEW's Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on WWE releasing Zack Ryder, believing Ryder's best days are ahead of him.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has taken a moment to share his thoughts on the recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder. Cody shared his feelings after news broke regarding the release of several WWE staff and Superstars.

Cody Rhodes uploaded a photo of Ryder’s WrestleMania 32 Ladder Match victory, where he won the Intercontinental Championship. He accompanied it with a heartfelt caption, highlighting Ryder’s extensive WWE career, his accomplishments, and his tenacity and perseverance.

Cody wrote how “In a world of weekend warriors and “play wrestlers”, this dude exudes passion and drive for pro-wrestling like no other.”

He reflected on how Ryder would continually try to better himself whether it was his in-ring work or in molding “his body into such a specimen DRUG FREE with hard work and will.”

Cody then shared how he has a rule in wrestling. To him, if you have gotten over with the fans before, you can do it again. Cody stressed how this rule fully applies to Ryder. He noted how at only 34-years-old, Ryder’s best days are ahead of him. He reflected on how “future endeavors are limitless when you actually endeavor.”

Cody Rhodes On His Picture Choice

“The American Nightmare” then explained why he chose Ryder’s WrestleMania victory for the picture. Cody shared how that day was one of his with WWE. He wrote how it was a special moment to witness people erupt when Ryder claimed the title. Even more so when Ryder’s father jumped into the ring to embrace his son.

“Hearing Dolph coordinate for his father to come over the rails(meanwhile I was ass deep into a broken ladder and stuck but had the best seat in the house) and seeing father/son embrace, I thought I’d be jealous or bitter, but I was truly happy and proud for one of my peers. Congratulations my friend, and good luck!”