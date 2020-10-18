Cody Rhodes Touts AEW’s Success in The UK

AEW EVP and Star Cody Rhodes recently tweeted an infographic with some of the company’s major stats in the United Kingdom.
All Elite Wrestling is currently broadcast on ITV4, a channel that is much more widely accessible on Freeview than WWE is on BT Sport (a paid channel). Cody wrote “this is some really positive/staggering data & research about our friends across the pond! @ITV / @AEW. Thanks to our incredible fans for such a successful first year of #AEWDynamite. We can’t wait to take the team over and wrestle there.”
Here’s some of the bullet points from the infographic:
- AEW Dynamite is beating the first-run broadcast of all its competitors in the UK for audience volume
- Dynamite’s audience is 5 times that of NXT, double that of SmackDown and almost double of RAW
- It is also almost double the audience of Impact Wrestling; which had been airing in the same slot as Dynamite and also free-to-air channel.
- Dynamite benefits from reaching considerably more people than any of its competitors.
- Full episodes of Dynamite on ITV4 have reached 2.8m people, based on five plus consecutive minutes of viewing.