Sunday, October 18, 2020

Cody Rhodes Touts AEW’s Success in The UK

The AEW EVP touts the success of the brand in the United Kingdom

By Jake Jeremy

AEW EVP and Star Cody Rhodes recently tweeted an infographic with some of the company’s major stats in the United Kingdom.

All Elite Wrestling is currently broadcast on ITV4, a channel that is much more widely accessible on Freeview than WWE is on BT Sport (a paid channel). Cody wrote “this is some really positive/staggering data & research about our friends across the pond! @ITV / @AEW. Thanks to our incredible fans for such a successful first year of #AEWDynamite. We can’t wait to take the team over and wrestle there.”

Cody Rhodes on AEW’s UK Success

- Advertisement -

Here’s some of the bullet points from the infographic:

  •  AEW Dynamite is beating the first-run broadcast of all its competitors in the UK for audience volume
  • Dynamite’s audience is 5 times that of NXT, double that of SmackDown and almost double of RAW
  • It is also almost double the audience of Impact Wrestling; which had been airing in the same slot as Dynamite and also free-to-air channel.
  • Dynamite benefits from reaching considerably more people than any of its competitors.
  • Full episodes of Dynamite on ITV4 have reached 2.8m people, based on five plus consecutive minutes of viewing.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/16): Reigns vs. Strowman, Daniel Bryan Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of SmackDown tonight. Roman Reigns defended the...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Out Of Action For So Long

Lars Sullivan is scheduled to have his first match in 494 days tonight on Smackdown. He'll face Jeff Hardy in his first...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette To Tony Khan: “I’m The Only One That’ll Tell You The Truth Because I Don’t Want a Job”

Former WWE, TNA and WCW personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan and AEW on the Drive Thru podcast. Cornette is extremely vocal about...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Possible Rock vs Roman Reigns Match At WrestleMania

There have been rumors that Roman Reigns could possibly face the Rock at WrestleMania next year. According to a report from the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Daniel Bryan Talks Wanting to Face “The Best” in WWE, Having Less Mobility

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan appeared on Talking Smack after this Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX. The 'Yes' man discussed a number...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Confirms That Wrestle Kingdom 15 Will Be a Two Night Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed at the G1 Climax final that next year's Wrestle Kingdom will be a two night event.
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Touts AEW’s Success in The UK

AEW EVP and Star Cody Rhodes recently tweeted an infographic with some of the company's major stats in the United Kingdom.
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Talks Negotiations With Triple H As a Talent and COO

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
AEW

Arn Anderson Says That FTR Could End Up The “Greatest Tag Team Ever”

Former WWE Agent and AEW on-screen Coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the FTR tag team on the ARN podcast.
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Final

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's thirtieth G1 Climax tournament is almost over! Who will be the victor in the main event and etch their...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette To Tony Khan: “I’m The Only One That’ll Tell You The Truth Because I Don’t Want a Job”

Former WWE, TNA and WCW personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan and AEW on the Drive Thru podcast. Cornette is extremely vocal about...
Read more
AEW

Update On AEW’s “Blood & Guts” Match

Before the pandemic hit, AEW had planned a "Blood & Guts" match for a special episode of Dynamite. The match was supposed...
Read more
AEW

Ben Carter Headed To WWE After Receiving Interest From AEW

Ben Carter has had a very eventful last couple of months. He made his AEW debut in September, competing on an episode...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ronda Rousey Spotted Training With James Storm

There are a lot rumors regarding "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey's potential return to WWE at the moment. The former RAW Women's and UFC...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Comment On Kenny Omega’s Role In AEW

AEW'S use of Kenny Omega has been a frequent point of contention for some fans of the young promotion. According to recent...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC