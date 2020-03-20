Cody Rhodes Responds To Criticism Over AEW Signing Ex-WWE Stars

While AEW officials including Cody Rhodes have taken credit for the improved pay rate of WWE talents, they have repeatedly said that the company will not be signing each and every wrestler that leaves WWE.

However, after the recent debuts of Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee, fans have once again started showing concerns over the company filling their roster with ex WWE employees.

One such fan took on his Twitter and responded to Cody Rhodes’ tweet where he welcomed Matt Hardy to AEW, by criticising the company for bringing in more former WWE stars.

Cody Rhodes responded to this fan with a tweet and he wrote: “Talent is talent. Merit based company. We have a great roster from all types of places (mainly blossoming independent stars). It’s a great balance.”

Another fan then posted a list of ex WWE employees which are working for AEW and in response; Cody Rhodes posted a list of his own featuring names who have never signed with the company. You can check out the whole exchange below:

Talent is talent. Merit based company. We have a great roster from all types of places(mainly blossoming independent stars). It’s a great balance. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 19, 2020

Darby, Luchasauras, Orange, Britt, Jungle, Private Party, etc etc



More unknown then known. Fresh is the term we like. Nice balance. Fresh approach. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 19, 2020

After weeks of rumors and speculations, AEW finally revealed the name of the Exalted One and it turned out to be the former WWE Intercontinental Champion Brodie Lee.

Matt Hardy also made his debut during the same episode of Dynamite and he was revealed to be the final member of The Elite for their upcoming Blood and Guts match against the Inner Circle.