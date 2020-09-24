Cody Rhodes Returns On AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes has made his return to AEW television. He did so during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

It happened from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place after Brodie Lee had successfully retained the TNT Title over Orange Cassidy.

Rhodes changed his hair color from blonde to black. He attacked members of The Dark Order while Lee retreated and ended the segment by stating tall.

.@CodyRhodes is BACK!!!



The eyes of Cody clearly show he won't let anyone stand in his way.#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 in select international markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/IAynS4KPiH — FITE (@FiteTV) September 24, 2020

The AEW executive has been off television since the August 22nd episode of Dynamite when he dropped the TNT Title to Lee. It was a one-sided dominant performance by Lee. After the match, Rhodes was stretchered out of the arena due to the damage that he suffered only to be attacked by members of the Dark Order.

It’s been reported that the reason Rhodes took time off was due to the promotion wanting him to sell the injury angle.

It also came at an interesting time as it may have something to do with STARZ Heels series going into production in Georgia. Stephen Amell, who stars in the series, specifically asked Cody to take part in the project when casting was announced last year.