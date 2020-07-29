Cody Rhodes Reveals When The TNT Championship’s Design Will Be Completed

All Elite Wrestling’s TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed when fans can expect to see the completed version of the TNT Championship.

Responding to a fan via social media, Cody shared that the championship design will be completed on August 12. He also added how he has seen a video of the plates, describing them as being “very elegant.” He accompanied his comment with a diamond emoji.

August 12th



Cody’s TNT Championship Journey

The TNT Championship was first presented to Cody Rhodes following his Double of Nothing victory. He beat Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT Championship tournament that night to claim the belt. It would then be presented to him by boxing legend “Iron “Mike Tyson.

Debuting to a mixed reaction from fans, AEW commentators explained that the championship was, in fact, “incomplete” at that time. It was revealed how the production of the belt had unfortunately been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by belt maker RED Leather for AEW, the company previously addressed the ‘in progress’ status of the championship:

“Unfortunately due to Covid-19 the platers I used are working on skeleton crews and can only work on respirators / emergency equipment. Once regular business resumes this belt will get some much needed highlights in nickel and gold as well as a relief TNT logo.”

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his TNT Championship this week on AEW Dynamite. He faces off against Warhorse.