Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Cody Rhodes Says AEW Doesn’t Happen Without Chris Jericho

Cody Rhodes praised Chris Jericho

By Andrew Ravens
Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes
Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes gave some kind words to Chris Jericho on social media. 

It’s been over one year since AEW launched and the biggest signing thus far has been Jericho. 

Rhodes took to his Instagram account to comment on the importance of Jericho to AEW. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite marked a celebration of Jericho’s 30th anniversary in the pro wrestling business. Rhodes wrote the following: 

“Chris Jericho celebrates 30 years in our game! Congratulations Chris. He undoubtedly is a crucial piece of the great puzzle that makes up AEW. There’s no denying that. AEW simply doesn’t happen without him. His ability on the microphone, his abilities in the ring, and his attitude have helped countless wrestlers and entertained millions. We may not be the best of friends…or even friends at all…but he’s challenged me to be a better competitor and a better executive. “Thank you for challenging me” is one of the last texts I have from him; let’s continue to challenge eachother and help build this culture and better our wrestling world. Happy 30 Chris! #aew @allelitewrestling @aewontnt @chrisjerichofozzy.”

Jericho took a big chance when he decided to sign with AEW. He did so in early 2019 before AEW had signed a television deal with WarnerMedia that wouldn’t come until the debut episode of Dynamite in October 2019. 

Since that time, Jericho has been AEW’s biggest star and inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. 

AEW Rankings Report 10/7: Lance Archer, Best Friends, & Nyla Rose Ranked #1

