Cody Rhodes says he has political aspirations.

Cody Rhodes says he plans to retire from in-ring action in 5 years when he’ll be 40-years-old. In a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, Rhodes stated that he has political aspirations which could include running for the Senate in his home state of Georgia.
“I have a ton of desire to do more acting so long as it doesn’t conflict with my job here,” Rhodes said. “I’m 35, and I said I only wanted to wrestle for five more years. I have political aspirations. I would love to run for the Senate in the great state of Georgia. I want to help with the sphere of influence I have created. I always say if you do the work, it will pay off. That is why I love Brandi. She is so incredibly hardworking, and we have to remind each other to be present often, but when we are it’s very special.”
Rhodes recently lost the TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear to Darby Allin. He recently regained the ability to use the in-ring last name of “Rhodes” after a trademark battle with WWE. The 35-year-old had been wrestling as just Cody since leaving Vince McMahon’s company in 2016.