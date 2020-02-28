Cody Rhodes Says Revolution Could Be AEW’s “WrestleMania”

Cody Rhodes says that while AEW has never designated one event as its most important, Revolution may end up being the promotion’s WrestleMania level event. The AEW EVP spoke with Newsweek about the upcoming PPV.

“A lot of people ask us, ‘What’s your WrestleMania? What’s your big event?’ We’ve never designated one event as the big event out of our four pay-per-views,” said Rhodes. “But just kind of going with what my gut is feeling and seeing the marketing element, the thematic element, the staging element, I think Revolution may end up being the big one.”

Revolution marks the fourth and final pay-per-view of All Elite Wrestling’s quarterly PPV calendar. The current roster of AEW pay-per-view events includes Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear and Revolution. The promotion also holds occasional ‘special events’ including shows like Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen, Bash at the Beach and the Jericho Cruise.

Cody is scheduled to take on Maxwell Jacob Friedman Saturday night in Chicago. The relationship between the former close friends imploded at Full Gear (November 2019) when MJF threw in the towel while in Cody’s corner for his title match against Chris Jericho. The action not only cost Cody the match but also the ability to ever challenge for the AEW World title again.

“If I’m wrong,” Cody continued, “that means one of the others is the big one, so it’s OK. But I have just such a good feeling about February 29th.”

