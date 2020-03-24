Cody Rhodes Set For Commentary Role This Week On Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes will not only be competing on this week's episode of Dynamite, he will also be providing guest commentary with Tony Schiavone.

All Elite Wrestling’s Cody Rhodes will be pulling double duty at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Not only will Cody be facing off against Jimmy Havoc, he will also be providing guest commentary duties throughout the night alongside Tony Schiavone.

Cody revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing:

“This Wednesday I’ll be joining @tonyschiavone24 on commentary LIVE for #AEWDynamite (I have a bad habit on commentary that I’ll be totally leaning into, and hopefully it turns into something fun for the fans watching at home) More info to come…”

His opponent, Havoc, responded to Cody’s tweet, promising that he won’t be able to deliver any commentary if he takes his tongue during their matchup.

Not if I take your tongue you won’t be. — Jimmy Havoc (@JimmyHavoc) March 23, 2020

At the time of writing, it is unknown whether Jim Ross and Excalibur will also be delivering commentary with Cody and Schiavone. Like last week’s episode of Dynamite, this week’s will be performed with zero fans in attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AEW Dynamite Card 3/25

AAA Mega Title Matchup: Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara

Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match

Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends in a Parking Lot Street Fight

Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc

Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho confrontation

This week’s episode of Dynamite takes place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will air this Wednesday on TNT.