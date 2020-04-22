Cody Rhodes Shares “Honest Update” On AEW Video Game

Cody Rhodes took part in an AMA on Wednesday with Bleacher Report where he discussed various topics.

This AMA also saw him discuss a possible AEW video game. This was in response to a fan who asked when a possible AEW game could come out.

“I’ll give the honest update: the AEW video game will be something all fans know about as we begin the process and as we move forward. If we were to make a very good game, which is our intention, it’s going to take time. Game development is arduous, it’s a very creative space, and we want to do it right. We will keep people updated, it won’t come as a surprise, we want them to take the journey with us. Be extra patient so we can deliver.”

The discussion of a possible video game for All Elite Wrestling started back in July 2019 when Matt Jackson confirmed there had been talks of a potential game for the promotion but didn’t disclose any other details.

Fast forward, Kenny Omega, who is a big video game fan, has also stated that he’s made it his personal mission to bring back the classic AKI game engine used for famous wrestling games.

Games such as No Mercy and WrestleMania 2000. Back in March, Cody also talked about the game at C2E2. This is where he noted that there is a very specific type of game that people want.

He also pointed out that there is a very specific engine that people want and Omega would make an announcement about it soon. Thus, it appears we’ll just have to wait for it.