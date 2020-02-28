Cody Rhodes Shares Terms Used By AEW’s Hiring Team

All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes has shared what terms their hiring team use to describe potential new talent.

Cody Rhodes has shared the two main terms the All Elite Wrestling hiring team use when discussing talent. Speaking on a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, Cody divulged how he, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Tony Khan use the terms ‘fresh’ and ‘extra credit.’

Cody Rhodes Explains ‘Fresh’ & ‘Extra Credit’

“‘Fresh,’ like people who perhaps we haven’t seen in the wrestling world or who haven’t made in that many locker rooms and on television,” he explained to hosts Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards.

New episode of AEW Unrestricted tomorrow with @CodyRhodes. You do NOT want to miss this ? pic.twitter.com/UhF7N268oX — #AEWUnrestricted (@AEWPodcastonTNT) February 26, 2020

“But the other one, the term we’d always use is we’d say is ‘extra credit’ and what extra credit means is really just kind of putting a bow on passionate. We were looking for all the people who like doing everything – who like everything.”

He explained that these people come to work and are eager to learn every aspect of the industry. From understanding camera work to refereeing, in-ring work to backstage producing, etc. “Even if they don’t know why I’m standing here, listening and watching, I want to have a ‘master of all’…”

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to compete against his former-best friend Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the promotion’s next pay-per-view, AEW Revolution. The event takes place this Saturday from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

