Cody Rhodes Talks About AEW’s Women’s Division, Fan Criticism

All Elite Wrestling’s Cody Rhodes has shared how the promotion’s Women’s Division is still “growing.” He made the comments during a recent media call. Cody noted how he is aware of the fan criticism, and that it’s something the company is open to as they work towards improving.

“The women’s division is growing. I actually would say when you hear the criticisms—you hear the good things about your show, things people don’t like and you’ve got to keep your ears open. You can’t be close-minded to it,” he said. “One thing that is going to take time is the women’s division in particular. It’s a merit-based show. It’s a merit-based wrestling show and the best wrestlers are going to wrestle on that show.”

He continued, “I think we have some of the best wrestlers and some of the best women’s wrestlers. I’d really like to see Big Swole emerge. Britt Baker is on absolute fire. Nyla Rose becoming the second AEW Women’s World Champion, an amazing moment and maybe the best match on the best show we’ve done all year. That speaks to the talent level of Nyla and Riho and that international involvement that will always be there as far as bringing in the Joshi talent.”

Cody Rhodes’ Request

Cody Rhodes then asked fans to be patient with AEW as they are “doing everything” possible to further grow the division. He reflected on how popular women’s wrestling has become in recent years. AEW’s ultimate goal is to cultivate the division and make it a big part of their brand going forward.

His brother, Dustin, recently shared a similar sentiment. He acknowledged how the division is taking a “slow, steady” approach towards building and establishing itself.

“The women’s division is developing,” Dustin said. “It is slow, but it is developing, and we will get there over time. You know, this isn’t a race, it’s not a sprint, it’s a slow, steady build, like simmer on the stove, man.”

