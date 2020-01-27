Cody Rhodes Talks About Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker During 2008 Royal Rumble

All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes has reflected on seizing an opportunity to share the ring with The Undertaker during 2008's Royal Rumble matchup.

Cody Rhodes’ Chance

Cody recalled how, upon entering the Rumble matchup, The Undertaker was isolated in the corner with no other Superstars around him. Grabbing his chance to have some time with “The Dead Man,” Rhodes decided he was going to go after him. He proceeded to hit him as hard as he could to the back of his head, causing The Undertaker to turn and level a glare on him.

This led to a back-and-forth between the two. ‘Taker would grab Cody by the neck before being told what to do next.

“I kick him in the knee and he goes ‘dropkick me’! I get so excited, I jump up, I dropkick him and he takes a bump!” Cody said. “You can see I didn’t know what to do, the goal is to get the guy out of the match but I’m not going to pick him up, so I just stood there and then went into the corner and started fake punching someone else.”

Cody had high praise for The Undertaker, sharing how he loves everything the Legend does for the business. He noted how “Everything about this guy is about giving back. He really did not need to do that.”

