Cody Rhodes Talks Meeting Tony Khan, AEW’s Creative Process & More

Cody Rhodes was a guest this week on the official AEW podcast, AEW Unrestricted. During the conversation, Cody spoke about the first time he met Tony Khan, liking both Star Wars and Star Trek, his best wrestling trainers, the AEW creative process and more.

“The first time I feel like I really met (Tony Khan), because we had passed each other a few times, I’d even seen him backstage at WWE, but the first time I think I really met him was when I went to a Jags game and I watched the game from the owner’s box and he came up in the middle of the game to talk to us and I got to see how he kind of runs the infrastructure he’s responsible for there, and I was so impressed,” Cody said.

Cody On His Best Pro Wrestling Trainers

He also noted that Robert Gibson was one of his two best wrestling trainers. The other trainer was an acting coach he had in Los Angeles. Cody had hoped to become an actor during a period when he thought he was too small to be a wrestler. He noted that much of what he learned in the acting class he felt was applicable to pro-wrestling. Cody would continue to say that Dusty brought this acting coach into NXT as well.

Cody On AEW’s Creative Process

“The creative process is what we promised people,” Cody said. “It really is different flavors and a different variety.”

“Matt, Nick, Kenny, myself and Tony, the best parallel I can think of is like a band. Everybody plays a different instrument, everybody thinks they’re the lead singer too but if somebody brings a song, you do everything you can… it may not be from your heart and soul but you want to see their process on it, you want to support their process.”

He continued to talk about how the Young Bucks are very fourth-wall poking, Kenny loves Japanese style wrestling and Cody loves old southern wrestling. Cody also said that Tony seems to like everything.

On Star Wars vs Star Trek

Cody also spoke about his love of both Star Wars and Star Trek. Aubrey Edwards pointed out that some feel it’s not okay to like both.

“Star Wars is for everybody, Star Trek is for smart people,” Cody said. “It’s a completely different show and the fact that they were ever compared is so bizarre because one is Camelot and King Arthur and vast legendary fiction and then the other one is the concept of this utopia that happens.”

Cody also found a way to compare Mick Foley to Captain Picard during this part of the conversation.

A link to the full podcast can be found here.