Cody Rhodes vs. MJF Is Official For AEW Revolution

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF is official as AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has confirmed the match booking.

The promotion did so on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena. This comes after Rhodes completed all of the stipulations that MJF demanded including lashing Cody and Rhodes beating Wardlow in a Steel Cage match.

Chris Jericho remained as AEW World Heavyweight Champion when he successfully retained the title over Rhodes in the headliner of the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The stipulation coming into this match was the fact that if Cody didn’t beat Jericho then he would never allow himself to challenge for the AEW World Title again. This was when the rivalry started between MJF and Cody.

MJF threw in the towel while Jericho had Cody in the Walls of Jericho. Post-match, MJF kicked him in the nuts and stood over Cody.

AEW presents the Resolution pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center.

The show will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and is available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH Network and B/R Live. International fans can purchase the event at FITE.TV.

The event will mark the fourth AEW PPV event. AEW will be announcing more matches for the show in the coming days.

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.