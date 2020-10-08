Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Cody Rhodes Wins AEW TNT Title In Dog Collar Match

Cody Rhodes is champion again

By Andrew Ravens

Cody Rhodes is once again the AEW TNT Champion. Just two weeks after he made his return to AEW television, he took on Brodie Lee for the title. 

The Dog Collar Match took place in the second hour of Wednesday’s Dynamite episode. AEW brought in Greg “The Hammer” Valentine to sit at ringside as he had a legendary Dog Collar Match with Roddy Piper. 

Rhodes won the match with Cross Rhodes. After the match, he was joined by Dustin, Brandi, and Arn Anderson to do a promo with Tony Schiavone. 

Cody thanked the fans and said that there is no feeling in the world to compete in front of a live crowd. He said that he has spent the time since he was 15-years-old to this moment to try to reach and feel the love from fans. He said that he’s sticking with the fans until the bitter end. 

He said that it’s his life’s worth to be a pro wrestler and wants to defend the title. He was asked who he’d defend the title against and Orange Cassidy walked out to give a thumb’s up. Rhodes responded with the same gesture and the match was official for next week. 

Cody Rhodes Says AEW Doesn’t Happen Without Chris Jericho

