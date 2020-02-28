Cody Rhodes & Young Bucks On Orignal Name For TNT Show, Initial Meeting With Chris Jericho

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) took part in a panel at C2E2 on Friday where they talked about a wide range of topics.

Matt talked about how they were originally going to announce just one show on New Year’s Eve but things changed once the AEW trademarks leaked they decided to announce the whole promotion. They all recalled how miserably cold that night in Tokyo was when they filmed the announcement vignette.

Matt and Cody recalled how one of their original AEW signings took place at the TGIF.

Also, their gathering to do the Jacksonville rally was Tony Khan’s idea. Matt recalled getting ready to go to Disney World with his family but Tony told him to cut the vacation short and sent a private jet.

Originally, AEW’s weekly television show on TNT was going to be called AEW Revolution but Khan had always envisioned the show being called Dynamite so they saw through his vision. Matt added that Dynamite resonated better than Revolution, according to tests they did.

Cody brought up how AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho wanted a serious meeting with them early before he signed.

Thus, they invited him to a TGIF in Japan. They got the “backstage” private room and Cody noted Jericho seemed underwhelmed by the meeting.

H/T to The Big Dawg on Reddit for the notes