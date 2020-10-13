Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Cody Talks About AEW Possibly Working With Other Promotions

By Michael Reichlin
AEW Logo
All Elite Wrestling (AEW)


This Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling celebrates the 1-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite. TNT Champion Cody spoke with USA Today to discuss his biggest regret from the first year, AEW dealing with the the COVID-19 pandemic, how he’s approaching the next 12 months and much more.

Updated Preview For AEW’s Dynamite Anniversary Show

AEW has spent the past year establishing their identity and building a core audience. During that time, we’ve also seen some crossovers with other promotions.

AEW World Champion also holds the IWGP United States Champion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. AEW Executive VP Kenny Omega is the reigning AAA Mega Champion. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has been a regular on recent AEW programming. Last week’s Dynamite even saw a cameo from the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Fans are naturally interested in the prospect of AEW collaborating with other promotions. Cody says he doubts we’ll ever see a big pay-per-view event co-promoted by AEW and another company. However, we could see relationships established which could result in talent exchanges.

“I think you’ll never see a full-scale, joint-promoted show,” Cody said. “We have too much pride in our individual brand. But in terms of the relationships, we’re never closing the doors and we’re never going to pull up the bridges.

Visit USA Today to read their full interview with Cody.

