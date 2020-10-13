Cody Talks About AEW Possibly Working With Other Promotions



This Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling celebrates the 1-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite. TNT Champion Cody spoke with USA Today to discuss his biggest regret from the first year, AEW dealing with the the COVID-19 pandemic, how he’s approaching the next 12 months and much more.

AEW has spent the past year establishing their identity and building a core audience. During that time, we’ve also seen some crossovers with other promotions.

AEW World Champion also holds the IWGP United States Champion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. AEW Executive VP Kenny Omega is the reigning AAA Mega Champion. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has been a regular on recent AEW programming. Last week’s Dynamite even saw a cameo from the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tanahashi vs Jericho not one, not two, but ten more times?!



Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared last night to wish @IAmJericho a happy 30th anniversary in the professional wrestling industry. pic.twitter.com/78KursQO1f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020

Fans are naturally interested in the prospect of AEW collaborating with other promotions. Cody says he doubts we’ll ever see a big pay-per-view event co-promoted by AEW and another company. However, we could see relationships established which could result in talent exchanges.

“I think you’ll never see a full-scale, joint-promoted show,” Cody said. “We have too much pride in our individual brand. But in terms of the relationships, we’re never closing the doors and we’re never going to pull up the bridges.

