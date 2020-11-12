Thursday, November 12, 2020

Cody Talks Shawn Spears Chair Shot, AEW’s Success & More On ‘Unrestricted’

By Michael Reichlin

Cody Rhodes is the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for the show’s season two premiere. The American Nightmare sat down with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone to discuss recently securing the right to use the Rhodes name, Dynamite’s first year TNT, his future and more.

Here are some highlights of what Cody Rhodes said abbout:

What fans can expect from AEW Dynamite in the coming year:

“In year 2, we’re going to make some big moves to expand the audience that are not so much moves that you would think we would make, but I’m excited about them.”

His future in pro wrestling:

“For the next 5 years, I want to wrestle at the absolute highest level I can wrestle, be part of the building of new stars, but I’m not going to apologize if my run continues at its rate. I’m going to ride the lightning bolt until I can’t anymore.”

Cody Reveals Plans To Run For United States Senate

The infamous Shawn Spears chair shot at Fyter Fest 2019:

“I told him [Shawn Spears] to swing from the side, and the last words I told him were, ‘swing for the fences,’ and when I landed, I don’t know if you can make out in the camera shot, but when I landed, my head is so stiff from the shot that I land the awkward landing when you have two falls, I muttered, ‘swing for the fences.’”

Cody also spoke his time driving John Cena around while at WWE and why he firmly believes that “nobody is a nobody” in pro wrestling. You can listen to the full episode in the player embedded below or at Omny.fm.

Cody Talks Shawn Spears Chair Shot, AEW's Success & More On 'Unrestricted'

