Cody vs. Wardlow Cage Match Set For AEW Dynamite (2/19)

Before getting his hands on MJF at AEW Revolution, Cody must first go through Wardlow inside a steel cage

Cody Rhodes will finally get his hands on Maxwell J. Friedman at AEW’s next pay-per-view-event, Revolution. That show takes place Saturday, February 29th from Chicago, IL.

In order to secure that match, Cody first had to accept terms set forth by MJF. He accepted those terms on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as seen in the video embedded at the bottom of this article.

One of those terms is that Cody must battle Wardlow inside a steel cage. Cody said he knew just the place for the match to take place. AEW has since confirmed that the Cody vs. Wardlow steel cage match will take place at the February 19th edition of AEW Dynamite from Atlanta, GA.

This will be Wardlow’s AEW in-ring debut and the first cage match in AEW history.

If you’re in the Atlanta area, visit AEWTix.com for ticket information or AEW Dynamite at the State Farm Arena.